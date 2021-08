Investigators say several similar incidents have occurred in different locations on the trail.

MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — The search is on for the man who troopers say exposed himself to a woman on a rails-to-trails path in Union County.

It happened around 1 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Skunk Hollow Road in Buffalo Township, near Mifflinburg.

State police say the man was wearing cowboy boots, a plaid shirt, and a hat.