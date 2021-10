The crash happened on Friday night near Lewisburg.

State police say a cyclist was killed following a crash in Union County.

Troopers say, Samuel Sauder, 77, was riding a bicycle along Colonel John Kelly Road near Lewisburg around 7 p.m. on Friday.

A car came up from behind and hit him. Sauder was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the car was not hurt in the crash in Union County.