Travel restrictions at Bucknell University

Bucknell University students are advised not to travel outside a 30 mile radius of Lewisburg.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — There are more than three thousand students attending in-person classes at Bucknell University.

Currently, Bucknell has four positive COVID-19 cases, 17 since the start of the semester.

The university is testing students throughout the semester.

This week Bucknell University updated its travel policy. It recommends students stay within a 30 mile radius of Lewisburg.

"We understand that students have some extenuating circumstances sometimes that require them to go elsewhere outside the area. If that's the case then they do have to notify the dean of students in advance," Bucknell University Spokesperson Mike Ferlazzo said.

If students do leave the area, they must quarantine off campus for eight days and provide the university with a negative COVID-19 test.

Students who do not notify the Dean of Students about their travel will be required to leave campus and finish the semester online.

In a letter to students, Bucknell's Dean of Students said the travel restrictions are in response to increasing reports of students leaving the Lewisburg area and returning to campus housing.

"I think the idea is to continue to keep the campus and the surrounding community healthy and safe," Ferlazzo said.

"We kind-of just signed up for that when we came back," Lily Parker said.

Lily Parker and Ross Mabie are seniors at Bucknell.

"I think it's pretty fair. We signed the community agreement in the beginning that said the same thing," Parker said.

"I've had a lot of people and friends that have been sent home from other schools, so any precaution the school can take to keep people on campus is I think what is best," Ross Mabie said.

Everyone on Bucknell University's campus is tested for COVID-19 every two weeks.