A road in Union County was shut down for part of the morning after a tractor trailer smashed into a building.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — A viewer sent us these photos of the crash on Route 15 near Lewisburg Friday morning.

You can see the rig slammed into the building and flipped.

There's no word if anyone was injured or how the crash happened.

Both lanes of Route 15 near Bucknell University are open in Union County.

