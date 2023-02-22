Township taking measures to curb stray cats

East Buffalo Township has an ordinance on the books. Newswatch 16's Jack Culkin shows how officials have a renewed push to enforce it.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — East Buffalo Township has a cat problem.

Officials say there are an estimated 30 stray cats living and being fed in a busy section of the township, forcing officials to begin vigorous enforcement of a current township ordinance that discourages people from feeding stray cats.

If caught, the person would receive a violation, which could lead to a fine.

Township officials say that the first step is to warn people to educate them to discourage feeding the cats in order to prevent the problem from growing any bigger.

It's something residents say they have mixed feelings on.

"If it were a real problem, if I saw it continuously, perhaps I would bring it to someone's attention, but just seeing someone feeding a cat probably not," said Abby Middleton, Lewisburg.

"Somebody's got a feed them. How are they going to survive without food? it's cold out like they don't, they can dig in the trash, but nobody wants that either. Just be nice to them," added Jordan Price of Sunbury.

Norm Rippon of East Buffalo Township says he gets what officials are trying to do, saying that residents should also be playing their part.

"If you're going to feed a stray cat, take the time try to trap it live trap it, get it fixed, then feed it because then otherwise you're just feeding a problem," Rippon said.

Currently, township officials are working with Cherish Cats Animal Rescue and the township animal control officer to find an option for relocating any more stray cats.