Thurber the Komodo dragon gets an x-ray

The large lizard has been showing signs of arthritis, and a veterinarian took on the task of imaging him on Thursday.

ALLENWOOD, Pa. — Clyde Peeling's Reptiland is home to some of the world's most exotic critters. The zoo near Allenwood has two Komodo dragons, which are endangered and the largest of the lizard species. Thurber is 14 years old, eight feet long, and nearly 100 pounds.

Recently, Thurber has shown signs of arthritis.

"He was much heavier when we got him from another zoo. Zookeepers tend to always overfeed reptiles. We love to see them eat, but they become obese, and with this kind of issue, we don't want to see them overweight," said Clyde Peeling, owner of the zoo near Allenwood.

Peeling says Komodo dragons are prone to joint problems, as their legs are splayed to the sides of their bodies. To properly diagnose his condition, Thurber needed an x-ray. That's where Dr. Marlo Egleston came in.

"Our familiarity and comfort level is primarily with horses, cows, and other farm animals, so this is definitely outside of our comfort zone, and still a neat experience to be able to help and be a tool to figure out what's going on with him," Dr. Egleston said.

Dr. Egleston is based in Lewisburg. She typically treats farm animals, and now, reptiles. The challenge was how Thurber would react to the x-ray.

"This particular dragon is fairly placid," Peeling said.

Dr. Egleston says to her relief, Thurber was a good patient.

"I thought it went very well. He was super cooperative. Honestly, we do horses all the time, and he held still as well or better than most of them do," Dr. Egleston said.

The x-rays will now be reviewed to decide the best course of treatment for Thurber.

Peeling says Komodo dragons with arthritis have been treated with medication and acupuncture.