Worker accused of theft from Country Cupboard Inn in Union County

Investigators believe Andrew Gemberling stole more than $85,000 over four years.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — An employee has been accused of stealing thousands of dollars from an inn and restaurant in Union County.

Andrew Gemberling, 44, of East Buffalo Township, faces charges of theft and other related charges for stealing more than $85,000 from the Best Western Plus Country Cupboard Inn between August 2016 and December 2020.

Court paperwork indicates that Gemberling was confronted about missing money on December 14, 2020, and admitted taking it, "showing regret and shame."

Gemberling allegedly used a Country Cupboard Inn computer to create fake transactions and then put the money into his personal account. He also admitted to taking cash from the front office account and then refunding it to himself. He also used the inn's Sam's Club card to make some purchases for himself.