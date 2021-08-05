Teens holding car wash to honor first responders

Two teenagers say they are lucky to be alive after being badly hurt in a crash last summer. Now they are raising money for the people who saved their lives.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Looking at Kara Brazier and Ryan Brouse now, you can't tell they spent the start of their freshman year of high school in the hospital fighting for their lives.

"Grade four liver laceration with severe internal bleeding, as well as a traumatic brain injury, bilateral lung contusions, fractured pelvis," Angela Brouse said.

"Her pelvis and her bladder and the lungs, the liver, and the kidneys, and the ribs," Jessica Brazier said.

Nearly one year ago, Kara and Ryan were involved in a crash outside Lewisburg.

"We were being told, 'We'll tell you if you have to say goodbye, we'll make sure you get to kiss her before she leaves,'" Angela recalled.

"It literally took me to my knees when I got the call," Jessica said.

Paramedics and firefighters from William Cameron Engine Company in Lewisburg responded to the call. Ryan was flown to Geisinger and Kara was rushed there in an ambulance.

The Brazier and Brouse families credit these first responders with saving their daughters' lives.

"I can tell you that there are no better hands than our kids could have been in that night," Angela said.

That's why the families want to give back. On Saturday, they are holding a car wash at Kost Tire and Auto in Lewisburg. All proceeds and donations will be given to William Cameron Engine Company and Janet Weis Children's Hospital.

"It's really important because we owe our lives to them, and it's just a small thing we can do to give back for everything they've done for us," Ryan said.

"I'm very thankful for them and I'm thankful that we are able to give back to them for saving our lives," Kara said.