Teaching a new generation of outdoor enthusiasts

NEW COLUMBIA, Pa. — Dozens of kids from our viewing area will spend some time on the water in Union County. This week, 74 kids from northeastern and central Pennsylvania will enjoy some outdoor fun on the water.

The Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association is hosting its second annual HERYN Camp at the Wesleyan campground near New Columbia in Union County.HERYN stands for Helping Engage our River's Youth with Nature.

"Group ages 10 to 13, outdoors enjoying fishing and kayaking, learning how they can go through those steps so they can get excited about it because kids are the next environmental stewards," John Zaktansky said.

Benjamin Lichtnfeld is with the boys' group. He and his new friends are working on staying balanced in the kayaks.

"We just practiced kayaking, so I am pretty sure we are going to the lake to do some races," Lichtnfeld said.

Abigail Morris spent the morning working on her rod casting. Her goal is to catch a couple of fish at camp.

"I love being outside. That is probably one of my favorite things to do. This is a great opportunity."

At the end of the day, the campers will learn how to clean and cook the fish they catch.

"An important thing that we try to instill is we are not showing them how to fish; we are teaching them how to fish," Walt Bingaman said.

Campers get to learn how to fish and kayak and also learn how to keep the waterways clean after having fun outdoors.

"The importance of monofilament waste. When you get a knot in your reel, you need to keep that and dispose of it properly and learn how detrimental that could be for us."

The Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association hopes to add even more campers next year.