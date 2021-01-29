Swimming championships move from Bucknell

The PIAA Swimming and Diving Championships are usually held at Bucknell University every year, but because of the pandemic, this year's event was moved.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Even though students are not around, spring break is usually a busy time at Bucknell University in Lewisburg because the PIAA Swimming and Diving Championships are held there. The athletes and their families shop, eat and stay in hotels in the area.

"From all over the state, people look forward to it because they'll come all four years of high school. So you sort of get to have relationships with people and get to know them," Connie Harter said.

But this year will be different - Bucknell University is not having a spring break this year, which means a lot more people on campus. PIAA officials say there is not enough space at Bucknell to hold the swim meet safely this year. Because of the pandemic, this year's event will be held at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg.

According to a spokesperson for Bucknell University, the change is just for this year, and Bucknell will host the championships again next year.

Even so, that doesn't help downtown Lewisburg businesses this year.

"They come here every year, they fill the restaurant, so that's going to be a little tough," Rick Thomas said.

Rick Thomas owns Pizza Phi and says swimming and diving week is a busy one for him. With so many things canceled this year, business owners say this is the cherry on top.

"It's hard when the things you expect to have every year go away," Thomas said.

"Between their breaks, people come and shop, so it definitely is a huge economic impact on Lewisburg," Harter said.