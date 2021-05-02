Sweeten your spirit in Lewisburg

Lewisburg's Chocolate Festival takes place this weekend, but the Ice Festival was canceled.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — The first weekend in February is typically a busy one in Lewisburg as Market Street is lined with ice sculptures. The Lewisburg Ice Festival is a tradition for many, but it was canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Without the ice sculptures this year, that was a concern of ours. What is going to be the draw for people to come down?" Leslie Hosterman asked.

Lewisburg's Chocolate Festival is always held alongside the ice festival. The Chocolate Festival is still happening with safety precautions in place. People can still walk downtown and sample chocolate.

"They're not going inside businesses. We've got tables set up outside. Chocolate is individually wrapped this year. We've added a scavenger hunt, and we've added music," Melissa Apanel said.

The event benefits the Donald Heiter Community Center, which is a nonprofit organization here in Lewisburg.

Organizers Leslie Hosterman and Melissa Apanel say the event is typically one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the Donald Heiter Community Center. Instead of the Chocolate Festival's gala, there will be a virtual "un-gala" with videos, wine tasting, and pizza kits.

"It's been a tough year for a lot of nonprofits, so this fundraiser is really important to the center," Apanel said.

"We collaborated in an effort to make some activities that would be interesting and fun, interactive along with COVID-friendly," Hosterman said