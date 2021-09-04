Students get a lesson in the domino effect

Some students in Union County had fun with a cereal box domino chain. Newswatch 16's Nikki Krize shows us how the project will help a nearby food pantry.

LINNTOWN, Pa. — Usually, the hallway at Linntown Intermediate School is filled with students, but on this day, it was lined with nearly 400 boxes of cereal.

A few months ago, fourth grade teacher Alaina Foresman saw a viral video of a domino chain using cereal boxes.

"I shared it on Facebook, and I was like, 'Oh, next service project, Linntown friends.'"

Students at the school near Lewisburg were asked to donate boxes of cereal.

Ketaki "Keya" Hutchinson and her classmates have been looking forward to this for more than a month. They collected nearly 400 boxes, which will be given to a food pantry.

"I like helping people and it will also be fun to see them all get knocked down," Hutchinson said.

"We figured this is a great way to work in a service project while giving the kids something to look forward to," Foresman.

When it was time, students lined the hallways to watch.

The boxes took about an hour to set up and just over one minute to knock down. In a few days, the 389 boxes of cereal will go to the Food Hub, which is located at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center.

"We actually had a lot of issues finding somewhere to take them because a lot of places have a lot right now, so the Food Hub was really excited for the donation," Foresman said.