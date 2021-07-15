Storytime at the blueberry farm

A blueberry farm and a library in Union County teamed up to give some children a fun experience.

ALLENWOOD, Pa. — Children and their parents gathered under a tree on Thursday for storytime at Bridge Avenue Berries near Allenwood.

Farm owner Harry Jones had the idea to bring the book "Blueberries for Sal" to life and approached the Public Library for Union County.

"We're really excited to have the kids here on the farm getting the chance to hear the story about Blueberries for Sal, getting a chance to pick blueberries, and just be out in the open and have a good time on the farm."

The children not only got to listen to the story, but they also got to take a copy of the book home. They also got to pick a free pint of blueberries.

Katie Troxell of Turbotville brought her children to the program. They really like blueberries and had been looking forward to picking them.

"We love to bake with them and freeze them and can with them, so it was a good way to get them out and involved in the community too."

Jones and his wife bought Bridge Avenue Berries in 2018, and this year, the farm was certified organic. There are nearly 4,000 blueberry bushes and Jones says it's been a great season.

"Harvest is up about 30 percent over last year this time. You cannot walk through this field and not pick a blueberry. They are everywhere, high, low, and in between."