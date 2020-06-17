Did you apply for a state produce voucher? Here's what you need to know about this year's changes

The state hands out produce vouchers to qualifying senior citizens, but the vouchers are being mailed out this year and that's causing some confusion.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — The Lewisburg Farmers Market is a busy place on Wednesdays. Ann Walters of Danville shops there a lot and in years past, she and her husband shopped with farmers market produce vouchers.

Ann usually gets the vouchers at her local senior center, but the senior center was closed because of the coronavirus. Ann has not heard anything about produce vouchers this year.

"There's probably a lot of people that could really use it but can't. If they're like me, I can't do online stuff like that," she said.

The vouchers are being sent by mail this year due to the coronavirus. According to the Union/Snyder Area Agency on Aging, people who are eligible must fill out an application and mail it in. Applications can be found outside the buildings of some senior centers or online.

"A lot of people are confused as to where to get them. They tell me you can get them online, but a lot of senior citizens don't have the internet to get them online," said Wilford Haupt from Haupt's Produce Farm.

Haupt has been hearing complaints at his stand at the Lewisburg Farmers Market.

"They can start using them in the beginning of June but we haven't seen many."

In years past, the vouchers were given out here at the Lewisburg Farmers Market. People tell Newswatch 16 they hope that will be the case again this year.

"As long as people are social distancing and wear a mask, why can't they do that here?" Haupt askes.

So far, more than 500 people have gotten vouchers in Union and Snyder Counties. Applications are also available at several businesses including Ard's Farm Market near Mifflinburg and the Lewisburg Pharmacy.