State opens more Wine & Spirits stores

MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — There are now more places to find alcohol in Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board opened nearly 400 additional Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores for curbside pickup.

Paper covers the door and windows of the Wine and Spirits store in Mifflinburg, but employees were inside fulfilling dozens of orders. This is one of nearly 400 stores that opened for orders today across the state. Now there are 565 liquor stores open in Pennsylvania for curbside pickup only.

"I think they should have done this a long time ago. That's what I think. I don't understand why they couldn't have done this before," Russell Bowersox said.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board opened nearly 200 Fine Wine and Good Spirits Stores last week for phone orders and curbside pickup.

But customers had a hard time getting through. Even with the additional stores open, that did not seem to change.

"I called probably about 47 times and every time was a busy signal," Beth Longer said.

"I don't know. I was on the computer and I just put it on redial. Every once in a while, I'd hit redial," Bowersox said.

Some customers compared the curbside experience to a speakeasy. People we spoke with have mixed opinions on the LCB opening additional stores.

"Alcohol is definitely not a necessity. I'm buying it but if they weren't open, I'd be fine. I think it's ridiculous that they're opening it, but it helps people because they're working so it helps with jobs," Longer said.