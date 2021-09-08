'Singercise' helping people with autism

UNION COUNTY, Pa. — A new music program is being offered in Union County.
And it's giving people with Parkinson's the chance to make their voices heard.
"Singercise" is a therapeutic music program.
It's meant to help improve speech and swallowing and increase vocal intensity in a social setting.
The class is held each week at the Lewisburg YMCA.
And thanks to a grant from the Parkinson's Foundation, it's free.
"The efficacy is just undeniable. Music is good for people with Parkinson's. It's impactful and it's a major life changer for quality of life," Said Ashley Suley, therapist.
If you can't make it in person "Singercise" is also offered virtually.