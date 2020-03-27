Seniors Send Well Wishes to Family Members

Riverwoods Senior Living Community is connecting residents with their loved ones via technology.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — There is yellow tape blocking the entrances at Riverwoods Senior Living Community near Lewisburg. No one is allowed inside except for residents and employees...because of concerns over the coronavirus. This has been tough for many of the facility's 120 residents.

"A lot of them have families that come in everyday, that they're used to doing more than just calling them. They're used to seeing them," Nicolle Steiner said.

Nicolle Steiner is the Director of Activities at Riverwoods. She is using technology to connect her residents with the outside world. Some of the residents were introduced to facetime.

"The residents sometimes get a little confused about it but they absolutely love it once they realize what it is," Steiner said.

While many of the residents at Riverwoods are not on facebook themselves, their family members are. So the residents have been sending messages to their loved ones via the Riverwoods Senior Living Community facebook page.

"When I do them I try to make it word for word so it's personalized," Steiner said.

Facebook came in handy earlier this week for Betty, who celebrates her 100th birthday this weekend. Betty's family will not be able to visit her, but this post got a lot of attention on social media.

"And I actually set up a call as a surprise to the resident, with her family on Sunday. So she's still able to see her family on her birthday," Steiner said.