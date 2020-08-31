School remembers victim of deadly wrong-way crash

Two people died in the crash early Sunday morning.

MIDDLEBURG, Pa. — A recent graduate of Midd-West High School who died in a wrong-way crash over the weekend is being remembered by teachers.

Teachers and students at both Midd-West and Milton Area High Schools are in shock after former student Joseph Rodriguez, 19, of Middleburg, died in a crash over the weekend.

"When I found out, I busted up in tears. It was hard to take," Paul Wagner said.

"When you hear that it is somebody that was so well-loved and everybody knew around here, it certainly hits the kids hard," Bree Solomon said.

According to state police, the crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday along Route 15 near Lewisburg. Matt Jodon, 32, was driving north in the southbound lanes and crashed into the car Rodriguez was riding in. Jodon and Rodriguez both died at the scene. Four other teenagers were taken to the hospital.

Former teachers are shocked by the young man's death.

"My daughter knew him, and it was hard on her. She is a student now at Lock Haven. But past students, students now, it's hard on everybody," Paul Wagner said.

Wagner is a math teacher at Midd-West High School. He had Rodriguez in class.

"Super kid, positive, good influence in the classroom, got along with everyone, and I can't think of anybody that he didn't get along with," Wagner said.

Joe was a three-sport athlete at Midd-West High School. He played football, wrestled, and competed in track and field.

Rodriguez moved to Middleburg from Milton during his junior year of high school. Midd-West athletic director Bree Solomon says even though he was only at this school for a short time, he made a huge impact.

"The first thing I think about when I hear his name is his smile. He always was happy and was always trying to uplift others," Solomon said.