'Save the Post Office Saturday' protesters gather in Union County

LEWISBURG, Pa. — A group of protesters gathered at a post office in Lewisburg Saturday afternoon to show their support for the United States Postal Service.

It was just one of many protests happening across the country, as part of a day of action called "Save the Post Office Saturday."

People held signs, waved American flags, and chanted things like "save the mail, save the vote."

The protest comes after the new postmaster general, Louis DeJoy implemented changes to the postal service, including cutting overtime and sticking to tight schedules, to save money.

The changes have led to backlogs and delivery delays.

The postal service suspended the changes earlier this week.

"We're in a moment that's very politically contentious in this country, and I think there are some things, however, that we can all agree on. The USPS is not a partisan issue. I think it's something we can all come together and support and I hope that people will put aside their political differences and realize that there are some things that are American and that bind all of us and that we want to preserve," said Clare Sammells, organizer.

In a Senate hearing yesterday, DeJoy said he supports mail-in voting and that his number one priority is to ensure election mail is received on time.