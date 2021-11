The 11th annual Turkey Trot in Mifflinburg had folks waddling before they began gobbling.

MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — While some folks run for diamonds, others race to simply outrun a person dressed as a turkey.

The 11th annual Turkey Trot in Mifflinburg had folks waddling before they began gobbling.

The 5-K walk or run benefits the Herr Memorial Library and the Mifflinburg Area High School boys lacrosse team.

More than 100 folks showed up to the trot Thursday morning, but once it ended, runners feasted on all the turkey and fixings they could ask for.