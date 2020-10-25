x
Coroner on the scene of crash in Union County

WHITE DEER, Pa. — The coroner is on the scene of a wreck on Route 15 in Union County.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. Saturday along Route 15 in White Deer Township.

At least one person is dead.

Route 15 is closed between Route 44 and the White Deer / Watsontown exit.

PennDOT expects the road to be closed for hours.