Roundabout planned for Union County

A busy intersection near Evangelical Community Hospital is getting a roundabout renovation.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — The intersection of JPM Road and Hospital Drive near Lewisburg is a busy one. Many vehicles come across the four-way intersection each day.

The intersection in Kelly Township is now the target of a $1 million grant to build a roundabout.

"I think it's too much. I don't think it's needed. I think it's a waste of money," Lee Ona Mills said.

The grant is part of PennDOT's Multimodal Transportation Fund. According to officials in Kelly Township, the need for the roundabout stems from an increase in traffic in this area. Officials say the roundabout will control the flow of traffic at this intersection and improve safety.

"I've never really had any problems or any close calls or anything like that. Everybody hesitates before they move on, and everybody hand signs. I think a roundabout is probably going to cause more confusion for people around here," Mills said.

Drivers we spoke with are not thrilled with the idea of a roundabout at this intersection.

"I don't know if a roundabout would be great for here, especially being at a hospital and school intersection. I would rather see a red light than a roundabout," Charles Klinefelter said.

Charles Klinefelter is a truck driver.

"Being a truck driver, roundabouts aren't anything great for them because it's not great for the truck, for one thing, and a lot of people don't understand how they work," Klinefelter said.

"I don't think it's a great idea for that particular intersection. I just can imagine some possible accidents and things," Barbara Hummel said.

"I can handle a roundabout pretty good, but I think for a lot of younger drivers especially, they're confusing," Dave Shreckengast said.

Kelly Township officials say the roundabout is scheduled to be built next year.