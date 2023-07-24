Checking on wait times in person and online during second round of Pa. deer license sales

People lined up bright and early Monday morning for round two of antlerless deer hunting licenses throughout the Commonwealth.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — A steady stream of people went in and out of the Union County treasurer's office in Lewisburg. This is one of the places people can get licenses for antlerless deer hunting.

Similar lines formed throughout the area, including one place in Scranton.

"Before 8 a.m. when we came in this morning, there were already people waiting to come in. 8 a.m. they came in. We had a line down the hallway," said Union County Treasurer Diane Reigle.

Tom Hess of West Milton stopped by for a license.

"I have hunted deer ever since I got out of the service. There are two different areas I hunt, and they are in two different wildlife management units."

This is round two of the licensing process to get a second doe tag. Hunters can get them in person or online. Last month, many people who went online were met with a screen showing tens of thousands of people ahead of them. This time, Hess avoided that hassle and came in person.

"I enjoy getting out and hunting. I try to do it as much as possible. Sometimes I'm successful, and sometimes I'm not," Hess said.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission says people can now have up to six licenses to hunt antlerless deer.

"If they get their first one, then they can tag that one, and they still have a second one that they can go ahead and get their second ones," Reigle said.

Round three of antlerless deer hunting licenses is scheduled for August 14.