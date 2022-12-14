Road crews ready for snow in central Pennsylvania

Workers in Lewisburg spent the day getting their equipment ready as wintry weather is expected over the next two days.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — In a typical year, Lewisburg goes through around 300 tons of road salt. Some of that was loaded into plow trucks on Wednesday as crews prepared for the upcoming storm.

"Getting all of the final touches on the equipment, making sure everything is ready to roll in case we do get hit hard," said Isaac Ramer, the street foreman in Lewisburg.

Ramer and his crew spent the day going through all of their equipment.

"Make sure it's greased up, all the electrical components work right. We are doing our final touches on our salt spreaders, making sure it's good for what is coming on."

Ramer and his crew treat all the streets in Lewisburg. He says the main goal is to keep the roads clear for emergency vehicles.

"Drive careful," he advised. "If you see a plow truck, give them room. A lot of the trucks are big, even in town here. I know some drivers like to tailgate; just give the plow drivers room."

Ramer says he will look at the radar overnight and see what the weather looks like first thing in the morning.

"Depending on what the storm does, it could be a long day. It could be nothing. Only time will tell."

Related Articles WNEP Ski Card 2022-2023