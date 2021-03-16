Restrictions easing at fitness centers

As the vaccinations roll out the restrictions on business loosen, part of that involves fitness centers, which will soon be able to operate at 75 percent capacity.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Members worked out on Tuesday at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center. In a few weeks, more people will be allowed to exercise here, as capacity at gyms increases to 75 percent.

"The capacity will allow us to welcome a few more members back safely. of course, you still have to social distance, you still have to mask," said Drew Kauffman, communications manager at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center.

On April 4, indoor special events will be at 25 percent capacity instead of 15 percent, something Kauffman says will help this place.

"We've got an event planned in mid-May for a level-nine gymnastics competition with people coming in from all over the northeast. That will be great to allow them to bring a spectator or two to watch their athletes."

Gov. Wolf cited the decline in COVID-19 cases along with the rise in people vaccinated as his reasoning for relaxing many more restrictions next month.

Nisan Trotter owns Trot Fitness, outside Lewisburg. He is ready to bring more members back to his studio. COVID-19 forced Trot Fitness to expand into online workouts.

"It's awesome to be able to send more people back into our studio. that's what we want," Trotter said. "We've had to pivot and be really creative to be able to offer services online. Even though we started in-house, now we're known as a hybrid company, both in-house and online options."