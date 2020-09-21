Restaurants ready as capacity increases to 50 percent

Restaurants must self-certify that they are following state guidelines.

MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — It's a good day for restaurants in Pennsylvania as they are able to increase capacity to 50 percent. Restaurants have been at 25 percent occupancy since late July because of state pandemic restrictions.

Original Italian Pizza does a lot of takeout business at the restaurant in Mifflinburg. Owner Guiseppe Mazzamuto says some people are nervous about indoor dining.

"Hopefully, with this 50 percent, we'll get to see more customers coming in," said Mazzamuto.

Pennsylvania restaurants and bars are now able to increase indoor capacity to 50 percent. They have been at 25 percent occupancy since late July. They must still follow guidelines such as wearing masks and keeping tables 6 feet apart from each other.

"The more and more people get to see that 50 percent they're allowed to come in, they'll start showing up more," Mazzamuto said.

Rich Schrader is the general manager of Rusty Rail Brewing Company. He and others all over the state will fill out the online self-certification form promising to follow all guidelines. It is required for restaurants that increase to 50 percent capacity. The restaurant will then be listed in an online database that customers can access.

"We're just excited. We're excited more people can come out and enjoy Rusty Rail," said Schrader. "Hopefully, it makes people feel a little more confident to go out and enjoy all the local establishments along with Rusty Rail."

Restaurants and bars must stop selling alcohol at 11 p.m. Customers must finish their drinks by midnight. Bars are still permitted to sell cocktails to go.

Restaurant owners and managers we spoke with say they want to make people feel safe and they are holding their standards higher than ever.

"All of the things that we know are required right now during this tough time. Just trying to make everybody feel as safe as they possibly can so when they come here they have the best experience possible," Schrader said.