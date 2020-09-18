Restaurant owners eager to increase capacity

Starting Monday, bars and restaurants can up their indoor seating capacity to 50 percent, while complying with state regulations.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — In three days, Pennsylvania restaurants and bars will be able to increase indoor capacity to 50 percent. They have been at 25 percent occupancy since late July.

When restaurants increase to 50 percent capacity on Monday, they will still have to follow guidelines such as keeping tables 6-feet apart from each other.

Restaurant owners we spoke with are looking forward to the change.

Country Cupboard near Lewisburg is typically a very busy place. The restaurant normally seats up to 800 people but with the state's COVID-19 restrictions in place, Country Cupboard has not been that full in months.

Owner Chris Baylor is looking forward to Monday when Pennsylvania restaurants can increase indoor occupancy to 50 percent.

"It's a step in the right direction, certainly not a sustainable model long-term, but we feel that we're doing things here at Country Cupboard to make it safe," said Baylor.

For smaller restaurants like Elizabeth's: An American Bistro, the increase won't change much.

"We do have to be 6-feet apart and there are other limitations. Because we are a smaller restaurant, we do recommend reservations because even though we're going up to 50 percent, we just don't have the area in the restaurant to do that," said owner Elizabeth Furia.

Furia created an outdoor dining area and is bringing in three additional outdoor heaters.

"Hopefully, if it doesn't snow too soon, we can have outdoor dining maybe into the middle of November. That's what we're hoping."

In order to increase capacity, restaurant owners must complete self-certification documents, agreeing to strictly follow all public health safety guidelines. The restaurant will then be listed in an online database that customers can access.

"We are anxious to start that process and get it done," Baylor said.

"We'll just have to see exactly what they ask us to do and we'll follow all the rules and make sure we're up to date and make sure we're doing what they want us to do," Furia added.