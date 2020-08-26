Reptiland programs popular during pandemic

There are ways to help support the facility in Union County as you enjoy visiting the animals.

ALLENWOOD, Pa. — Clyde Peeling's Reptiland near Allenwood was closed to visitors at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. When it reopened in early June, visitors were eager to come and see the animals.

"I think with everything that's happening, I think people are looking for something that's not too far from home that they can take a day trip, spend a few hours," Melody Drick said.

Melody Drick is the retail manager at Reptiland. She is in charge of the Adopt an Animal program, which she says has recently grown in popularity.

"Not only, of course, does it benefit the animals here at the zoo, but it does make a great gift idea," Drick said.

The program is a way to support the zoo year-round. Packages start at $45 and some packages include a behind the scenes tour of Reptiland.

"This is a day where they get to experience firsthand the animals at the zoo. They get to pet them, see them, learn about them," Drick said.

Another attraction that's recently grown in popularity at the zoo is feeding the giant tortoises.

Al and Henry are Aldabra Tortoises and two of the longest residents at Clyde Peeling's Reptiland. For $20, people can feed and pet these gentle giants.

"The children getting an opportunity to touch and get up close with the animals. Then they get a souvenir photo to have a nice memory of the day," Drick said.