Remembering lives lost to COVID-19

LEWISBURG, Pa. — In Union County, a community gathered for solemn remembrance.

The borough of Lewisburg has been hit hard by coronavirus and neighbors came together to reflect.

Nearly 500 luminaries line the walkways along Lewisburg Area Recreation Park.

Some, shining at dusk, with the names of those who have died from COVID-19.

Mary Russin lost her brother to the virus at the start of this year.

She says being here gave her some closure.

"It feels good to stand in a group supporting the transition of life that is yet to come," she said.

Prayers were read and people shared their personal stories of loss because of the virus.

Cynthia Peltier organized the event; she lost her sister and brother-in-law to coronavirus.

"It's been a rough year. I mean, people who lost folks aren't able to get together in the traditional ways," she said. "So this is another opportunity for that.

"To see that they're not alone. There's a whole host of people in this town who had to say goodbye in a similar way. They can come together and feel each other's pain in that but also be hopeful that they're not alone," added Pastor Daniel Wilt, Saint Paul's United Methodist Church.