Racist Graffiti in Mifflinburg

Mifflinburg police are looking for whoever painted racist graffiti on garages, windows, and vehicles earlier this week.

MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — Blue graffiti covers garages, windows, and vehicles on Cherry Alley in Mifflinburg. Nine different locations within a three-block radius in Mifflinburg were spray-painted Monday night.

"I've never seen anything like that around here," Brandi Farbiarz said.

Farbiarz lives close to where the graffiti was painted.

"I saw it yesterday mid-morning on the car, and then when the police were here when I was arriving in the afternoon," Farbiarz said.

Farbiarz is nervous her property will be next. Some of the graffiti was racist.

"That sort of message of hate has no home here. Mifflinburg is not represented, I don't think the majority of the community by that sort of message," Mayor David Cooney said.

Mifflinburg police are forwarding pictures of the graffiti to state police to see if it contains gang symbols. Cops are also looking at surveillance cameras in the area.

"Hopefully, it's a one-time thing. Hopefully, the police quickly get to the bottom of it, and we can move on," Cooney said.