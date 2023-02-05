Race for D.A. in Union County

District Attorney Pete Johnson is retiring after seven terms, and Newswatch 16's Nikki Krize spoke with two candidates in the running to take his place.

Example video title will go here for this video

UNION COUNTY, Pa. — For the first time in nearly 30 years, Union County will have a new district attorney. Pete Johnson is retiring after 28 years as the county's top prosecutor.

Two Republicans are on the ballot, hoping to take his place.

Robyn Zenzinger has been the First Assistant District Attorney in Northumberland County for the last 6 1/2 years.

"I've handled everything from homicides to aggravated assaults to drug dealers to home improvement fraud, to DUIs," said Robyn Zenzinger, (R) Union County District Attorney candidate.

Brian Kerstetter was First Assistant District Attorney in Snyder County for 17 years and has held that position in Union County since January.

Both candidates say see the drug epidemic as one of the biggest issues they would tackle if elected Union County D.A.

"I took note last Tuesday when I was handling preliminary hearings that virtually all of the cases I had handled had drug use involved in them in one manner or another," said Brian Kerstetter, (R) Union County District Attorney candidate.

"Issues with controlled substances. We're seeing increases in DUIs related to controlled substances, in particular marijuana. Route 80 goes through here. That opens up the door to a lot of potential issues, including human trafficking," said Zenzinger.

"I hate to use the term pipeline here, but with Interstate 80, easy access to Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, the folks who are bringing drugs into our community can zip right across 80 to either of those two locations and here we are," said Kerstetter.

Both candidates realize the impact of having a new district attorney after nearly 30 years.

Kerstetter interned in Johnson's office.

"He's taught me a great deal over the years, and the citizens of Union County really owe him a debt of gratitude for what he's done for this county over the last 28 years, so yes, very big shoes to fill," explained Kerstetter.

"I really respect his legacy here, and I think everyone does. That's why I'd be very proud to bring my experience and my roots in Union County here to follow up to what he has done," added Zenzinger.

There are no Democrats on the ballot, so whoever wins the primary election on May 16th will likely be the next Union County District Attorney.