Prison inmate accused of attacking guards in Union County

An inmate at the United States Penitentiary in Allenwood is accused of attacking two guards Monday morning.

ALLENWOOD, Pa. — According to the US Department of Justice, two prison guards at the state penitentiary in Allenwood were attacked Monday morning by an inmate.

Both guards were taken to Geisinger Medical Center near Danville for treatment.

One of the guards is Dale Franquet. He's also the wrestling coach at Midd-West High School in Middleburg.

According to the hospital, he is in critical condition. Franquet has received much support on social media. The Midd-West school district superintendent, Richard Musselman, issued this statement to WNEP.

"We are anxious for his return and in true Dale Franquet form, I know he will display strength and leadership to overcome any obstacle. Dale is a good man. All of us at Midd-West School District are praying for a speedy recovery."