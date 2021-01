The Sheetz store in Mifflinburg sold the jackpot-winning ticket.

MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Union County sold a Powerball ticket worth $1 million for the Saturday, January 9, drawing.

The ticket matched all five white balls drawn — 14, 26, 38, 45, 46 — to win $1 million.

The Sheetz location on East Chestnut Street in Mifflinburg gets a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

