Police search for Lewisburg park vandal

The soon-to-open playground in Union County was vandalized last week.

Example video title will go here for this video

LEWISBURG, Pa. — One day before its official opening, we're learning about vandalism to a new park in Union County.

Police released a surveillance photo of the man they believe is responsible for causing thousands of dollars in damage to a new playground at Hufnagel Park in Lewisburg. The pictured individual illegally entered the construction area on Monday, June 13, 2022, at approximately 7:45 p.m.

Officers said a child was with him when the damage happened last week. Since no vehicles were observed on the security cameras, it is believed the individuals live locally.

Although some of the damage was repairable at a cost of over $2,000.00, other damage was not repairable and will remain with the playground.

If you recognize the individual in the picture, please contact the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department at (570) 524-4302 or office@bvrpd.org.

BVRPD Seek Information on the below pictured individual for damages to the newly installed playground at Kidsburg in... Posted by Lewisburg Borough on Wednesday, June 22, 2022