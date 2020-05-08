Permits required for gatherings of 25 or more in Lewisburg

Social gatherings of 25 or more with alcohol must have a permit.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Union County continues its uptick in positive COVID-19 cases, adding ten new cases Wednesday.

There have been nearly 70 new cases in the past week, with more than half of them confirmed at Lewisburg Federal Prison.

But officials in Lewisburg want to keep the virus from spreading any further.

At Tuesday's council meeting, borough officials revised an ordinance that said social gatherings of 75 or more people with alcohol must have a permit.

"We dropped the number 75 down to 25 because in the era of coronavirus, having 75 people gather at a party either inside or outside is problematic," Michael Derman said.

Lewisburg Councilman Michael Derman says the borough will now require permits for private gatherings of 25 or more people.

This will be enforced by the Buffalo Valley Regional Police.

"If the police are notified, anyone can notify them, they will come and say I'm sorry this is the regulation. You need a permit, you don't have a permit and you need to split up," Derman said.

Council members say the change is meant to prevent an outbreak of COVID-19, especially as Bucknell University students return to campus later this month.

"The goal here is we're trying to make clear that we're taking the virus and the restrictions on activity inside and outside seriously by making this ordinance and publicizing that it's there," Derman said.