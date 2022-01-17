People digging out of the snow in Union County

People have been out all morning cleaning up after the winter storm dumped snow around the region.

UNION COUNTY, Pa. — While it started snowing around 5 p.m., Sunday, it turned to rain early Monday morning.

The roads were slick in spots, a little slushy in others, but people seemed to get around Union County just fine.



On days like this, there are a lot of people with shovels.

"I try to get it out of the way as soon as possible," John Geiswite said.

John Geiswite of Lewisburg shoveled out his car.

"I can't do what I'm doing, so I'm going to leave it sit there, dig myself out in the meantime before it gets too bad," Geiswite said.

Across the street, Billy Sears was shoveling too.

"Just got out here a little bit ago. It's cold, it's wet, and it's heavy," Billy Sears said.

Some people got paid to shovel. Dave Schrader works for a landscaping company and started working at 4 a.m.

"We have a lot more in town here to do, so it's going to be a long day," Dave Schrader said.

While PennDOT focused on clearing major roadways, some local roads took a little longer and made for a messy commute.

People tell Newswatch 16 they're happy the winter storm was not worse.

"It could be all ice, and the temperature could be below zero, and with the rain last night, it could be a block of ice," Sears said.

"I like the snow, but this is enough," Schrader said