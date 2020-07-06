Peaceful protests continue with Mifflinburg rally

Protests in the area continued in Union County, where people voiced injustices about equality and police brutality.

MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — It was a powerful, yet peaceful rally, as hundreds of protesters lined the intersection of 4th Street and Chestnut.

People stood in solidarity with signs raised, while they chanted the names of people of color who lost their lives at the hands of police.

"Were looking for real change in this community, not only in this community but in central Pennsylvania that has been a face of racism, prejudice, and injustice for far too long," explained organizer Frank Manzana.

The group of men, who organized the "If not us, then who" rally, protested social injustices and voiced their mission to educate citizens and eradicate systemic racism and oppression in central Pennsylvania.

Mifflinburg Mayor David Cooney was in attendance; he was proud of the community that came together to stand up for what they believe.

"I give the organizers of this protest great credit. I think they're taking on a large task," Mayor Cooney said. "I appreciate the fact that they're brave enough and have enough passion to take there message where the message where it really belongs and needs to be heard."

Signs demonstrate the outrage protesters are feeling when it comes to equality and protesters said it's not just a matter of listening but understanding what you can do to change the culture in the country.

"There's such tremendous joy that the rest of us are finally getting it and are there to stand there with our arms around then going were in this together," protester Julie Vandivere said. "We're not here for violence we are here because we are brothers and sisters and we want our arms around each other."