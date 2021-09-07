Parents accused of abusing infant in Union County

Police say the parents admitted to shaking and squeezing the young child when it wouldn't stop crying at an apartment in Mifflinburg in May.

MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — A mother and father are locked up in Union County accused of abusing their baby who is two months old.

State police say the abuse happened in May at an apartment in Mifflinburg.

According to troopers, Christopher Catherman, told them while burping the infant, the baby boy's head smashed off his shoulder repeatedly.

And, the baby's mother, Tonya Kistler, admitted squeezing and shaking the baby for a few seconds when he wouldn't stop crying.

The baby suffered brain injuries and fractured ribs and is expected to recover.