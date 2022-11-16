Operation Christmas Child collecting gift boxes

Some families are helping to buy presents for children in need around the world through Operation Christmas Child.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — A room at First Presbyterian Church in Lewisburg is filling up fast with boxes. They are filled with smaller shoeboxes which are Christmas presents for children all around the world.

"We'll be loading those tractor-trailers with these cartons, and it's quite the undertaking. But it's exciting," Joyce Clayberger of Operation Christmas Child said.

This is Operation Christmas Child, which is put on by the group Samaritan's Purse. The group has been collecting and donating shoeboxes to children all over the world since 1993. This year the group will deliver its 200-millionth box.

"We try to include hygiene items, school supplies, and the fun stuff. Usually, we try to include one wow toy, where the child opens the shoebox and says, 'Wow, that's something really nice in there,'" Clayberger said.

Nancy Steckel of Lewisburg dropped off two shoeboxes, something she's been doing for the past 15 years.

"I find that it is really a very rewarding experience for me personally. I enjoy doing the shopping for it. When our grandchildren were little, I bought things for their age so I knew what the kids would like," Steckel said.

Steckel and her husband have done mission work in Africa, so they saw the need for Operation Christmas Child firsthand.

"This is an opportunity to just give some extra joy to kids. Plus, there are messages about our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ within the boxes, and that's the most important part," Steckel said.

If you'd like to donate to Operation Christmas Child, click here.

The Youth Group had a great time packing 28 boxes for Operation Christmas Child! Posted by First Presby Lewisburg on Tuesday, November 15, 2022