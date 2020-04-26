Nurse heads to Brooklyn to work in a COVID-19 unit

Devin Beaver, of New Columbia, will fight on the front lines against the coronavirus at Interfaith Hospital in Brooklyn.

NEW COLUMBIA, Pa. — Licensed practical nurse Devin Beavers made the decision to leave Union County, where there are less than 500 confirmed cases of Covid-19, to head to Brooklyn.

Beavers left Sunday for Interfaith Hospital where she signed a temporary contract to work in a COVID-19 unit for four weeks.

"She's excited and she wants to get there and help people. That's just where her heart is and that's just who she is as a person," said Beaver's childhood friend Jessica Everetts.

Everetts organized a special goodbye for Beavers: a surprise drive-by parade to wish the nurse well; more than 20 cars participated

"I'm proud that they're proud of me to be able to take this journey," said Beaver.

After the parade, family and friends savored the final hour before Devin was set to leave.

Among those gathered outside Beaver's home was the nurse's mother Vicky Starks

"There's gonna be a lot of emotions flowing but we'll see her in six weeks," said Starks.

Beavers when she's back in New Columbia she'll need to self-quarantine for two weeks.

"I'm expecting a lot of hard work," Beavers explained. "I have two friends that are there currently and they're dressing in all the garb. They say it's really hot and I'm ready for the challenge."