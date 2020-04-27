Northcentral PA hoping to reopen

The reopening will be done in color-coded phases, starting with the current red phase and moving to a yellow phase.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Market Street in Lewisburg is lined with small businesses and most of them have "closed" signs on their doors. These stores have been closed since Governor Wolf ordered the shutdown of all non-essential businesses last month.

"We don't have any business going on. We're not online; we're more of a small shop. People come in and want to touch the merchandise and try on the clothes. That's not happening," said Connie Harter, who owns three stores in downtown Lewisburg.

Businesses in Lewisburg could reopen as soon as next week as part of the governor's reopening plan.

All of Pennsylvania is currently in what the state calls the red phase. But Union County could be one of the first in the state to gradually reopen next week under the so-called yellow phase.

"I am hopeful that our region will be opened up. I am a little confused (about) what we are going to do at that point, so I guess we just have to wait and see," Harter said.

"The girls are worried. Some of them are worried. I don't believe it's going to be the end of our business," said Denise Troutman, owner of Greek Isles Salon and Spa.

For businesses such as salons, the governor's order is not as certain. It's still unclear exactly what types of businesses will be allowed to reopen in a yellow phase.

Nine people work at Troutman's salon and she says everyone's stations are already six feet apart.

"We're going to have to sanitize after each client. We always use new capes."

Troutman says she is nervous about reopening too soon as people travel to her salon from all over the state.

"I think if they told me I could, I don't feel that I would, just for the safety of everybody. I'm hopeful and wishful thinking June."