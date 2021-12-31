New Year's Bubble Bash

Kids celebrate the new year at Lewisburg Children's Museum.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — It could be tough for the little ones to stay awake until midnight so children celebrated the start of 20-22 earlier Friday in Union County.

Kids rang in the New Year at the Lewisburg Children's Museum.

The festivities for families included bubble wrap fireworks, science experiments, and arts and crafts.

There was a countdown to a big bubble drop at noon to commemorate the start of the new year.

"So, this is a really nice chance for families to do something earlier in the day and have some fun together. Then the kiddos can go home and take a nap and then be rejuvenated for family celebrations tonight," said the Executive Director of the Lewisburg Children's museum, Kahla Desmit.