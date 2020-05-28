New businesses open despite pandemic

Some businesses are opening for the first time in the midst of the pandemic.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — There is no "open" sign yet outside Union Cellars on Furnace Road near Lewisburg.

The brand new winery is set up and ready for customers, but customers are not allowed inside just yet.

"We were going to open in March and then everything happened so we had to put the brakes on a bit," Mark Rogers said.

Mark Rogers and his wife own Union Cellars.

Rogers says it's tough being a new business in the midst of a pandemic, but he is optimistic.

The winery will open for pickup for the first time this weekend.

"We were kind-of envisioning this big grand opening. We wanted a place where people could come and gather and that's not happening anymore," Rogers said.

"As soon as everything goes green we will make an announcement of the grand opening," Jody Keister said.

Art of Living Design is a home design store on Market Street in Lewisburg, and owner Jody Keister is in a similar situation.

This is the store's second location, and it opened last week.

"We had originally hoped to be open mid-April, so that pushed everything back. Of course being a brand new business downtown it did bring challenges," Keister said.

Despite some COVID-19 related setbacks, Keister has stayed positive and is excited for what is to come.

"Well I don't think anyone could have predicted what's happened," Keister said.

Oakwood Smokehouse is also on Market Street in Lewisburg.

The restaurant opened just three weeks ago for takeout.