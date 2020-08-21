New Berlin Day going on as planned

Organizers say the event draws thousands to the area. It is being held with safety precautions in place.

NEW BERLIN, Pa. — Organizers of New Berlin Day spent the afternoon putting up signs reminding people to wear masks and wash their hands. The 50th annual New Berlin Day is Saturday, and unlike many events in our area, it is going on as planned.

"As a committee, we sat down, and we felt we needed to do this. The area needs something to pick up the morale because there's nothing else going on," Kathy Diehl said.

New Berlin Day is outdoors and spread out over four blocks. This year's event will be much different than in years past.

"My craft vendors, I normally have 80 to 90. This year I probably only have 50 so we can social distance," Diehl said.

Organizers say vendors will be spaced out to social distance.

Typically, the stage would be filled with performers and the field would be filled with performers. But just like everything else, the pandemic has changed that.

"We don't want people to congregate under a tent, so we're not going to do that this year," Shirley Hummel said.

Organizers rented handwashing stations which will be placed throughout the event. Masks are encouraged.

"We have masks to hand out, we'll all be wearing gloves for all the food," Hummel said.

Barbara Stamm says she and other coordinators have been planning this year's event since last August. The decision to still hold it was made before Union County's recent spike in cases.

"We live in America and people can make good decisions for themselves. If they don't want to come, we understand that. If they do hopefully, they'll listen to what we want them to do," Barbara Stamm said.