Union County

New addition coming to library near Lewisburg

There is a need for more children's programming at the public library for Union County.
LEWISBURG, Pa. — It's been a long five and a half months for libraries, including one near Lewisburg. 

The Public Library for Union County is open to the public with certain limitations.  

Recently construction started on a 1,150 square foot addition.  

Library Director Roberta Greene said there is a need for more children's programming.

"We worked with an architect who identified where in the building we could relocate our services and hopefully solve that problem.  It resulted in an addition that needs to be put on to the library," Greene said.

The library has seen a 35% increase in the need for children's programming.

"We're really trying to meet the needs of our community and we really feel that this is going to benefit them," Jackie Dziadosz said.

"It includes a space for programming for preschool through elementary school.  It includes a family restroom right there, which we came to understand through talking to parents is a critical need," Greene added.

Other sections of the library will be expanded.

"We've added to our new design a laptop bar for drop-in use.  We have a fabulous broadband connection here at the library that's going to support that as well," Greene said.

The library got grant money for the project, but it still needs to raise about $1 million.  

The library will soon start fundraising.

The project is scheduled to be finished next spring.  
