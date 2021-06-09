Neighborhood Biergarten opens at Lewisburg Farmers Market

A farmers market in central Pennsylvania is now serving alcohol. The Lewisburg Farmers Market opened its Neighborhood Biergarten on Wednesday.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — The Lewisburg Farmers Market is known for its large variety of vendors. Now the indoor-outdoor market is adding more. On Wednesday, it opened its "Neighborhood Biergarten."

"We wanted a simple entry point into a fun, family-friendly space, so here we are," Gerald Stauffer said.

Rusty Rail Brewing Company, Civil War Cider, and Whispering Oaks Vineyard will be set up at the Biergarten every week, with alcoholic beverages available to adults only.

"We love the community orientation and everything. We love seeing the farm-fresh products coming to sale and the attendance here and everything, getting our name out there with the vineyard and the winery," Tracey Bonney said.

There is also outdoor seating and lawn games.

"Bring your blankets, enjoy the community beer garden, family-friendly atmosphere. There are good beverages, soda, water, beer, hard cider, wine slushies," Stauffer said.

Some shoppers stopped by to check out the new addition to the farmers market.

"Inside, we saw a sign for the Biergarten, so that's why we came. We wanted to check out the local beers," Ruth Beck said.

Ruth Beck and her husband are from Riverside and enjoy coming to the market. They plan to stop by the Biergarten again soon.

"I think it's fun. We love to sit by the creek with a drink and relax. It's a lot of fun," Beck said.