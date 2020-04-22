Mother hospitalized, 11-month-old daughter critical after struck by hit-and-run driver

Nurse passing by the crash performed CPR.

UNION COUNTY, Pa. — State police say it was in the 1100 block of Red Ridge Road just outside Mifflinburg that 23-year-old Abigail Martin of Lewisburg was a riding a bike with her 11-month-old daughter sitting in a carrier.

That's when she and her baby were struck by an SUV around 10 in the morning.

Investigators say the vehicle, believed to be a Ford Explorer, took off.

Still pictures taken by the Daily Item newspaper show the bike's condition from the impact as it laid on the road in Limestone Township.

Another picture showed a helicopter landing to take the baby to Geisinger Medical Center.

Hospital officials say the baby, named Megan, is in critical condition.



“The baby, we're really unsure at this point,” said Mifflinburg Hose Company Fire Chief Steve Walter. “There was a head injury but we don't know how severe so we did Life Flight the baby and took the mother there by ambulance, by ground.”



Walter says before his crews got on scene, a nurse passing by the crash site stopped to assist the child who was unresponsive.



“There was no pulse and she actually got the baby back through CPR. And then when we arrived she was crying, the 11-month-old is crying, so that's always good to hear,” said Walter.



State police are now looking for that Ford Explorer, described as white in color, made between 2005 and 2010 with damage to the front passenger side.



While state police have not said what caused the vehicle to crash into Martin and her baby, people in Mifflinburg say there's a lot of speeding on the back rural roads.



“Just some times on the back roads here, I know I notice people driving very fast,” said Nancy Fahrman.

“There's a lot of Mennonite around. There's a lot of people that walk the sides of the road and all it takes is one person to not be paying attention,” said Trenton Lyons.

Geisinger officials say Abigail Martin is in fair condition.

If you have information on this hit and run, you are asked to call state police at the Milton Barracks.

That number (570) 524-2662.