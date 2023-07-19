Annual book sale includes more than 20,000 books in Union County

Newswatch 16’s Chris Keating takes us to the book sale fundraiser for the local library.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

UNION COUNTY, Pa. — It was a busy day at Faith Lutheran Church near Lewisburg as dozens of people looked to buy books on Wednesday.

Whether you love novels, biographies, or poetry, there is a little something for everyone at the annual Public Library for Union County's book sale.

Donald Ernst is on the hunt for books to sell in his Selinsgrove-based bookstore. He goes to the Public Library for Union County's annual book sale every year.

"The classic literature and serious literature selection this year was the best I have ever seen,” said Ernst. “I got some really good stuff."

The library spends nearly a whole year collecting books for the sale.

Readers can browse through more than 20,000 books that are up for grabs.



Jackie Dziadosz, marketing coordinator of the Union County Library System, spoke with Newswatch 16 about the sale.

"Our book sale crew does a great job organizing it so there is something for everyone,” said Dziadosz.

The book sale benefits the local library.

"All the money goes toward the Public Library for Union County to help fund programs and free services for the public,” said Dziadosz.

You can fill a bag for $25, a slight jump in price from years past.

"Yeah, we raised it to $25 this year to help cover the costs at the library,” said Dziadosz.

It is Kaelyn Kerstetter's first time at the book sale. She thinks the price per bag is an absolute steal.

"A single book here could be $25 really,” said Kerstetter. “So, $25 for a bag of books is a great price I think.”

Kerstetter showed Newswatch 16 some of the books in her bag. She was thrilled with the selection this year.

"They have a lot of different kinds, so I think that is good for people who like a whole bunch of different genres of books,” said Kerstetter.

The book sale at Faith Lutheran Church near Lewisburg will last through Saturday, July 22.