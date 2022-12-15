Mixed weather conditions in central Pennsylvania

Folks out in central Pennsylvania received different outcomes to Thursday's storm.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — While parts of our area have not gotten as much snow as originally thought there was enough to shovel in Lewisburg.

"I love it but I also got to stay home today so that's nice. It will be fun, a good winter. It's nice to have it before Christmas," said Janeen Putman, Lewisburg.

Janeen Putman and her family recently moved to Lewisburg from South Carolina.

"Being out in it is an adjustment and having to care for the sidewalks. Down there we just let it melt," said Putman.

The sleet made for a slick commute for some.

Photographer Tom Durant captured this video near Montoursville with his dashcam.

Sleet covered the back roads, but it was pretty clear once he got onto Interstate 180.

Even so, there were crashes all throughout the area, including this one on Route 15 in West Milton.

Brian Rearick of Milton spent some time shoveling.

"I don't particularly mind it except if you have a place to go, the roads are bad," said Brian Rearick, Milton.

Rearick was clearing off his sidewalk in Milton so his mail carrier could deliver.

"She'll be coming out here pretty soon and it's a little slippery. I got bored in the house so I figured I'd come out and shovel a little bit," said Rearick.

"I'm very appreciative. It's our safety," said Robin Paddock, mail carrier.

Robin Paddock is that mail carrier.

She doesn't mind delivering mail in this weather.

"I actually would rather have the cold and the snow, as long as you're dressed appropriately, wearing cleats and people shovel their sidewalks and steps, I'd rather have this than the summer," said Paddock.