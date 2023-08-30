x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Union County

Mifflinburg YMCA fitness center to close

The fitness facility on East Chestnut Street has been in operation for about seven years.
Credit: WNEP

MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — Part of the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA is closing.

The Mifflinburg fitness center will close next month and transition to programs only.

The fitness center on East Chestnut Street has been in operation for about seven years. Officials announced the closing on Facebook on Tuesday.

The place will close its doors on September 30.

Members can visit the Lewisburg, Milton, or Sunbury YMCA facilities.

Officials noted a loss of membership in 2020 after a mandated shutdown due to COVID-19 as one of the reasons for the closure.

The Mifflinburg YMCA to Transition to Programs Only YMCA fitness center is set to close. The Greater Susquehanna Valley...

Posted by Mifflinburg YMCA on Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Related Articles

See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.  

More Videos

In Other News

Man charged in connection with Corey Edkin case

Before You Leave, Check This Out