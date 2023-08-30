Mifflinburg YMCA fitness center to close

The fitness facility on East Chestnut Street has been in operation for about seven years.

MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — Part of the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA is closing.

The Mifflinburg fitness center will close next month and transition to programs only.

The fitness center on East Chestnut Street has been in operation for about seven years. Officials announced the closing on Facebook on Tuesday.

The place will close its doors on September 30.

Members can visit the Lewisburg, Milton, or Sunbury YMCA facilities.

Officials noted a loss of membership in 2020 after a mandated shutdown due to COVID-19 as one of the reasons for the closure.

